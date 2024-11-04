Muslims Join Hindus In Dawali Celebrations
Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Hindu community Larkana celebrated religious festival Dewakli with great enthusiasm, Monday, at Dharamshala in Larkana. MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Chairman of District Council Ijaz Ahmed Laghari, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa, Mayor of Municipal Corporation Larkana Anwar Ali Luhar, People's Party leader Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Hindu Panchayat, various political and social organizations, civil society and Chamber of Commerce participated.
On this occasion, MPA Jameel Ahmad Soomro addressed the ceremony and said that it has always been a tradition in Sindh that Hindus and Muslims share each other's joy and pain. He said that it is the festival of light, we should celebrate it together. The Hindu community has a great role in the development of the country and especially Sindh, for this we have come to share in their happiness.
District Council Larkana Chairman Ijaz Ahmad Laghari said that Hindus and Muslims are brothers, we share each other's sorrows and joys. We have this tradition from our elders, it will continue.
Mayor Anwar Ali Luhar said that we fully celebrate and enjoy every year this great festival of the Hindu community. Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor said that the program is a proof of religious brotherhood and peaceful conditions. It is because of this religious brotherhood that we celebrate each other's birthdays together.
On this occasion, Chairman Hindu Panchayat Harish Kumar, Vice Chairman Jai Rajdoktor Diyali Gul, Kamlesh Kumar and others said that the Dawali program is originally a tradition of Sindh. A program is organized every year in Larkana, in which Hindus and Muslims celebrate the joys of Dawali together. This tradition has been going on for centuries. This is the identity of tolerance of Sindh. This is the message of peace and love. In the ceremony, the birthday cake was cut, lights were lit and everyone congratulated each other.
Minority Wing Larkana Division Noel Roy, Dr. Ashok, Darshan Lal, Rakesh and many others participated in the event.Checks were also distributed among the poors on this occasion.
