Muslims Love Holy Prophet (PBUH) More Than Anything Else: Dr Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:48 PM

Muslims love Holy Prophet (PBUH) more than anything else: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) Week is a message to the world that Muslims love the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) more than anything else

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) Week is a message to the world that Muslims love the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) more than anything else.

She expressed these views while talking to media after the Naatia Mushaira held in connection with"Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH)" Week celebrations.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said it is for the first time in national history of the country that there is a government which considers the "Riyasat-e-Madina" as its role model and is striving to follow and implement Islamic principles.

She mentioned that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) gave a comprehensive system of government in the shape of "Riyasat-e-Madina" and provided guidelines to run the state affairs.

She said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) took numerous decisions to provide deep insight and guidance to the whole humanity, adding, "These decisions teach us political wisdom and prudence.

" She said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) used to seek opinion of his companions for taking different decisions.

She said that in "Riyasat-e-Madina", welfare of the people and patronage of the poor was responsibility of the state. In Riyasat-e-Madina, the rulers were answerable to the public, she added.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is also following the golden principles set forth by the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and endeavoring to take affairs of the country forward in the light of Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). "The prime minister is trying to take all government measures in accordance with the guiding principles of the state of Madina", she added.

She said that the Punjab government is observing "Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH)" Week to pay homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) who is a source of light and guidance for the whole humanity as well as to sensitize the world about the importance and respect of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

