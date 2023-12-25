Open Menu

Muslims, Minorities United For Country's Development: Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2023 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Special Representative to the Caretaker Prime Minister on Religious Harmony & Islamic Countries Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Monday said that Ulema and minorities, including the Christian community, were united for the peace and development of the country.

Ashrafi, who is also Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, said the PUC and churches had always stood firm for peace in the country.

He stated this during his visit to Holy Trinity Cathedral to celebrate Christmas with the Christian community.

Ashrafi, felicitating the Christian community on the auspicious occasion, said that the Ulema believed in having respect for all religions.

The minorities including Christians, Sikhs and Hindus were free to go to their worship places in the country and their protection was the State's responsibility, he added.

Ashrafi said that the Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir also visited a Church today to join the Christian community in Christmas celebrations.

Referring to the Palestine situation, he said that the Christians opened doors of their Churches for the Muslims when the latter were attacked.

He said that the Christians were also being targeted in Palestine along with the Muslims. "We want peace and do not want war," he added.

Recalling the incident of Jaranwala, he said that no one had the right to destabilise peace in the country. "islam does not allow anyone to force for marriage as well as does not allow any act with force."

Ashrafi said that due to the efforts of the caretaker prime minister and the COAS, activities had been restored in the pakistan stock exchange and reduced Hajj expenses by Rs 0.1 million.

He announced to hold an International Conference on Religions between January 15-20.

Later, Ashrafi cut a cake to mark the Christmas celebrations.

