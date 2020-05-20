Muslims not responsible for any world war: Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Wednesday said the Muslims were not responsible for any world war rather they were at the receiving end

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Wednesday said the Muslims were not responsible for any world war rather they were at the receiving end.

Addressing a seminar on Palestine here at the National Press Club, he said Israel wanted to change the map of the world.

The Zionist lobby was getting stronger�and had strong influence on the United States and other world powers.

The Muslims, he said, lacked leadership and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League were playing no role. The United Nations had become redundant for the Muslim countries as it had a dual policy and standard, he added.

Nayyer Bukhari said that if there could be an European parliament then why not an Asian parliament. He laid the foundation of Asian Parliament and its office was established in the Senate of Pakistan, he added.