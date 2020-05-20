UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muslims Not Responsible For Any World War: Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:59 PM

Muslims not responsible for any world war: Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Wednesday said the Muslims were not responsible for any world war rather they were at the receiving end

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Wednesday said the Muslims were not responsible for any world war rather they were at the receiving end.

Addressing a seminar on Palestine here at the National Press Club, he said Israel wanted to change the map of the world.

The Zionist lobby was getting stronger�and had strong influence on the United States and other world powers.

The Muslims, he said, lacked leadership and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League were playing no role. The United Nations had become redundant for the Muslim countries as it had a dual policy and standard, he added.

Nayyer Bukhari said that if there could be an European parliament then why not an Asian parliament. He laid the foundation of Asian Parliament and its office was established in the Senate of Pakistan, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World United Nations Israel Palestine Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Parliament United States Pakistan Peoples Party World War Muslim Asia Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Arab

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

46 minutes ago

UAE public urged to join COVID-19 contact tracing ..

1 hour ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

1 hour ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

1 hour ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.