Muslims Of Sub-continent Actively Participated In Pak-Movement: Minister For Federal Education And Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:28 PM

Muslims of sub-continent actively participated in Pak-Movement: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said that the Muslims of Subcontinent rendered supreme sacrifices for creation of a separate of homeland in form of Pakistan and actively participated in the Pakistan Movement.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the Minister said Pakistan Movement was just meant for a separate country for the Muslims of Subcontinent where they could lead their lives according to the principles of islam.

He endorsed the viewpoint of Khalid Maqbool Saddiqui and said those who migrated during partition rendered supreme sacrifices and they all were Pakistani.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri also responded and said that we were all Pakistani under the national flag and every Pakistani has equal rights.

Khalid Maqbool said that Muslims belonging to other parts of India also actively participated in the Pakistan Movement and they also rendered supreme sacrifices for this home-land.

