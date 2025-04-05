Muslims, Opposition Parties Continue Protest Against Controversial Wakf Bill In India
Published April 05, 2025 | 03:37 PM
BJP-government led by PM Modi approves anti-Muslim bill as opposition term it a conspiracy against Muslims
NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2025) The Muslims and opposition continued to protest in variuos cities across India against approval of the controversial Wakf (Amendment) Bill, the local media reported on Saturday.
After the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha also approved the Muslim-averse Wakf Amendment Bill.
After approval from both houses, the bill will now go to the Indian President, and once the President's approval is granted, it would become a formal law.
The protests against the controversial bill are underway in various cities across India, with a large number of Muslims participating in the protests.
The protesters termed the Wakf Amendment Bill a conspiracy against Muslims.
Rahul Gandhi, the opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, stated that the purpose of the Wakf Amendment Bill is to marginalize Muslims and seize their property rights. The continuation of Modi's anti-Muslim policies in India is leading to the exploitation of Muslims.
