Muslims' Pogorom Continues In India Under Modi's Govt Ethnic Cleansing Agenda: PM Imran Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 01:37 PM

Muslims' pogorom continues in India under Modi's govt ethnic cleansing agenda: PM Imran Khan

The PM says that brutality of Indian police have reached new lows as six-year old dead man was nominated in the list of 200 people who could hamper peace in backdrop of protests over new citizenship law which have deprived Muslims of their citizenship in India.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4thd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed serious concerns over pogorom of Muslims across India under the Modi government’s ethnic cleansing agenda.

Taking to the Twitter, the PM informed the world community that pogrom of Muslims was continued in India under the Modi government’s ethnic cleansing agenda.

He wrote: “ Indian police brutality reached new lows as its pogorom of Muslims in India continues as part of fascist Modi’s government ethnic cleansing agenda,”.

PM Imran Khan has also shared an Indian paper’s news as an evidence of Modi’s government ethnic cleansing agenda as Indian police in Firozabad of Lucknow area nominated a six-year old dead man in the list of 200 people who could organize protest against new laws regarding the Indian citizenship.

He also asked the world community to take notice of Modi's government ethnic cleansing agenda and barbarsim there in India.

“Embarrassment for Firozabad police in Luchnow as a man was nominated in the list of 200 people who could hamper peace in the backdrop of protests over the new citizenship law was found to be dead six years ago,” said 18-news—an Indian news organization.

It was also reported that many elderly people who were bed-ridden were also included in the list of Firozabad police—an act that exposed the Modi government’s agenda against minorities, especially against the Muslims in India.

