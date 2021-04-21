Punjab University Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar has said that the Muslim Ummah must get united following the teachings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal as it is a dire need of the hour

In his message on the occasion of death anniversary of Thinker of Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Dr Saleem said that Iqbal's teachings had deeply and positively affected the thoughts of various nations of the world.

He said that Pakistan could cope with all challenges in the light of the teachings of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He urged the young generation to act upon the message given by the poet of the East and play their role in the development of Pakistan.

He said that the thoughts of Allama Iqbal prompted the Muslims of the Sub Continent to get an independent homeland for themselves and live in an independent atmosphere.