Muslims Suffer From Hate Speeches, Physical Attacks And Islamophobia In India

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Muslims suffer from hate speeches, physical attacks and Islamophobia in India

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Rising wave of hate crimes against Muslims is being witnessed in Modi's India as Muslims suffer from hate speeches, physical attacks and Islamophobia in the country.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service Sunday said that recently Hindu leaders called for genocide of Muslims at hate speech conclave in Haridwar, adding attacks by Hindu extremists against Muslims and other minorities have intensified under Modi-led fascist Indian government.

It said, hate speeches, crimes against Muslims and other minorities are motivated by Hindutva ideology. The RSS-BJP leaders are using hate speeches to demonize Muslims and other minorities in India, it deplored.

The report said, discriminatory measures against Muslims are clear manifestations of Islamophobia in India as Hindu religious leaders are asking Hindus to take up arms against Muslims.

It added that seventy-six lawyers of the Indian Supreme Court have written to Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana and sought suo motu cognisance to be taken of the hate speech and calls for ethnic cleansing at two religious events held recently in Delhi and Haridwar.

The report maintained that five former chiefs of staff of the Indian armed forces and over a hundred other people, including bureaucrats, journalists and prominent citizens, had written to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi seeking immediate action against Hindu right-wing members for inciting violence.

The recent calls were made in Uttarakhand's Haridwar and Delhi, where the group gave open genocide calls against Muslim citizens of India. The letter also mentions targeting other minorities like Christians, Dalits, and Sikhs of the country, it added.

The report said, hate speeches by Hindutva leaders are posing a grave threat to lives of Muslim in India and Modi must be held accountable for his crimes against Muslims and other minorities in the country.

