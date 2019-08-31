Muslims to lose Indian citizenship

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Indian Narendra Modi 's animosity towards the minority Muslims will shape up into frenzy on Saturday when his Home Minister Amit Shah will be releasing a controversial list that will strip four million people majority of them Muslims of their Indian citizenship in Assam.

The final version of the controversial list called the National Register of Citizens is the result of a six-year effort to ostensibly catalog all the legal residents of the northeastern state of Assam, but the list has been mired in controversy, Kashmir media service reported.

The last time a draft was released, in 2018, 4.1 million people were left off, putting them at risk of being made stateless.

Many of them were poor, illiterate and/or members of the Muslim minority.

Observers are worried that the final list will result in families being split up, incarcerated, and even being chased out to Bangladesh a country many have never set foot in. And rights groups are worried that the list could set off a chain of events similar to the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar in 2017, when roughly 750,000 members of the Muslim Rohingya minority were persecuted, stripped of their Burmese citizenship and forced to flee to Bangladesh.

Others fear that this is the start of a disturbing trend. Modi's Home Minister Amit Shah has promised to expel "infiltrators" from the rest of India, using Assam as a testing ground.