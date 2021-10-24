Muslims united for protection of Namoos-e-Risalat: Rashid Hafeez

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Sunday said that all the Muslims were united for protection of Namoos-e-Risalat and protection of Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH).

He said"The incumbent government is not unaware of its duty and all patriotic Pakistanis should avoid marches and rallies as enemies of the country take advantage of the situation and the citizens also face immense difficulties." He said this while addressing a Khuli Kutchery held here in his office. The government was eradicating the scourge of corruption and building the country's economy on a strong and stable foundation as the stronger economy would make us more credible internationally.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan while attending several international forums represented islam and Pakistan and asked the non-Muslim world to respect the religious sentiments of Muslims which was much appreciated.

On this occasion, Raja Rashid Hafeez listened to the collective and individual problems of the people and issued orders on the spot for their solution.

Meanwhile, Raja Rashid Hafeez visited Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi to encourage the players of the ongoing football league.

He said that the government was utilizing all available resources to enhance sports activities. Hefty amounts were allocated to construct new playgrounds and for rehabilitation and up-gradation of existing sports facilities, he added.

He appreciated the talents of the players and asked them to encourage young people around them to take part in sports activities.