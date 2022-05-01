MUST awarded with Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) May 01 (APP) ::The State run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Mirpur clinched high status of ranking accorded by International Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking 2022, in acknowledgment of its outstanding performance in dispensation of quality world standard higher education, harmonious to the need of modern age, in over 22 disciplines of science and Technology, Arts and General Social Sciences, informed sources told on Sunday.

"It is for the first time in the history of MUST, I am delighted to inform that MUST has been ranked in the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings", said Vice Chancellor of the MUST Brig. (Retd) Dr. Younis Javed, told APP here on Sunday when contacted.

The VC continued as sayingm, THE's Impact Rankings are the first and only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For the year 2022, 1,406 universities from 106 different countries and regions are ranked in the overall table", he added.

Dr. Younis Javed underlined that MUST has been ranked at 53rd position across Pakistan falling at 1001+ category at the International level.

It is worth mentioning here that the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, MUST is the only public sector University of Science and Technology from Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK ), which is now visible through the above requisite International level standard and determination.

