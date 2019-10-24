MUST celebrates 72nd founding anniversary with traditional zeal

The 72nd founding anniversary of AJK government was celebrated in Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) here on Thurs day with traditional zeal and fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : The 72nd founding anniversary of AJK government was celebrated in Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) here on Thurs day with traditional zeal and fervor.

A special flag hoisting ceremony was held at the MUST's city campus in the morning, where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman hoisted the national flags of Pakistan and AJK to mark the day of the great national significance.

The AJK government's founding anniversary was marked with the distribution to sweet meats on this occasion besides exchanging of felicitations to each other.

Addressing the ceremony speakers including the chief guest Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Habib ur Rehman, Registrar of the varsity Prof. Muhammad Waris Jirall and others said that it is the day of renewal of the pledge to give a new vigor, by every one dwelling in AJK � the base camp of the freedom struggle, through individual and collective input, to the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian yoke and to turn the liberated territory of AJK a true model welfare state.

VC Dr. Habib ur Rehman recalled that the Kashmiris were continuing their indigenous and historic struggle for freedom in the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the liberation of the motherland from the long Indian subjugation for last over 72 years.

Highlighting the chapters of the history which make the state of Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of Pakistan through historical, geographical, religious territorial and all other natural links, the VC urged upon the free world to help the people of the Indian-held part of the state seeking liberation from the Indian clutches and afford them opportunity to decide their future in line with the U.N resolutions on Kashmir. He also highlighted the chapters of the history which make the state of Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of Pakistan through historical, geographical, religious territorial and all other natural links.

Speakers called upon the United Nations to fulfill its due obligations and global promise without any further delay paving a way for the early solution of the long standing core issue of Kashmir under the spirit of its (UNO) resolutions through a free and fair plebiscite to enable Jammu Kashmir people to decide about the destiny.

Earlier the day dawned with special prayers for the early liberation of Indian held Jammu Kashmir, speedy progress and prosperity if Azad Jammu Kashmir and for the stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who had linked their destiny with it, the day they initiated their voice against the India-backed dogra regime several decades ago.