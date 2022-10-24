UrduPoint.com

MUST Celebrates AJK Govt's 75th Founding Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MUST celebrates AJK govt's 75th founding anniversary

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 24 (APP)::Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) on Monday celebrated the 75th founding anniversary of the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

"Founding anniversary of AJK government stands testimony to the great sacrifices of our ancestors, since it drives us to follow the footsteps of our predecessors, so as to support the subjugated people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in securing their just and legitimate goal of freedom from Indian yoke, said MUST Vice Chancellor Brigadier (Retd.) Dr Younus Javed.

The vice chancellor expressed these views in his special message on the auspicious occasion of the 75th founding day of the AJK government, celebrated across the state with the renewal of the pledge to continue struggle with full vigour to achieve Kashmiris' right to self determination under the spirit of international norms and commitments, primarily the implementation of the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir issue.

"It is a historical day that symbolizes dawn of hope , travail struggle, unparalleled sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters to achieve the right to self determination," he said.

"The perseverance and sacrifices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir will surely yield success and will restore their freedom and denied rights", he added.

MUST hosted grand flag hoisting ceremony followed by seminar at the city campus of the varsity here to mark the historic day.

Prof. Dr Syed Mujtaba Jafri, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the university, was the chief guest at Youm-e-Tasees celebrations. He was accompanied by Prof. Dr Muhammad Khalique, Treasurer MUST, Kamran Hameed, Controller of Examinations, Dr Muhammad Altaf, Director Student's Affairs and Lt. Col. (Retd.) Muhammad Usman, Chief Security Officer.

The chief guest handed over certificates to the organisers of the event and appreciated their efforts.

The celebrations featured speeches, Kashmiri songs and documentaries.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for peace, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and the AJK, and the early liberation of IIOJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Technology United Nations Student Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event From Government

Recent Stories

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands struggle to ch ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands struggle to chase 145-run target against Ban ..

3 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit ..

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherl ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 17 Bangladesh Vs. Netherlands

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.