MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 24 (APP)::Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) on Monday celebrated the 75th founding anniversary of the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

"Founding anniversary of AJK government stands testimony to the great sacrifices of our ancestors, since it drives us to follow the footsteps of our predecessors, so as to support the subjugated people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in securing their just and legitimate goal of freedom from Indian yoke, said MUST Vice Chancellor Brigadier (Retd.) Dr Younus Javed.

The vice chancellor expressed these views in his special message on the auspicious occasion of the 75th founding day of the AJK government, celebrated across the state with the renewal of the pledge to continue struggle with full vigour to achieve Kashmiris' right to self determination under the spirit of international norms and commitments, primarily the implementation of the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir issue.

"It is a historical day that symbolizes dawn of hope , travail struggle, unparalleled sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters to achieve the right to self determination," he said.

"The perseverance and sacrifices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir will surely yield success and will restore their freedom and denied rights", he added.

MUST hosted grand flag hoisting ceremony followed by seminar at the city campus of the varsity here to mark the historic day.

Prof. Dr Syed Mujtaba Jafri, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the university, was the chief guest at Youm-e-Tasees celebrations. He was accompanied by Prof. Dr Muhammad Khalique, Treasurer MUST, Kamran Hameed, Controller of Examinations, Dr Muhammad Altaf, Director Student's Affairs and Lt. Col. (Retd.) Muhammad Usman, Chief Security Officer.

The chief guest handed over certificates to the organisers of the event and appreciated their efforts.

The celebrations featured speeches, Kashmiri songs and documentaries.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for peace, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and the AJK, and the early liberation of IIOJK.