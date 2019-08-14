UrduPoint.com
MUST Celebrates Independence Day Of Pakistan With Fabulous Zest

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 02:50 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) : Aug 14 (APP):AJK Ombudsman Mirza Zaffar Hussain said here on Wednesday that Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom was in fact the struggle for completion of Pakistan.

He vowed the Jammu and Kashmir peoples firm resolve to lend all of their energies and sacrifices to bring the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end.

The AJK Ombudsman was addressing the national flag hoisting ceremony held to celebrate 73rd independence day of Pakistan at the Main Campus of the state-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) here – wherein he hoisted the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir – opening the day-long ceremonies being hosted by the varsity to observe the independence day of Pakistan with fabulous zest.

Zafar Hussain Mirza Mohtasib Ala Azad Kashmir was Chief Guest.

Registrar MUST Engr Muhammad Waris, Prof Dr Anwar Khetab Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof Dr Maqsood Ahmed Chaudhary Dean faculty of Arts, Ch Iqbal Director Planning and development, Dr Imtiaz Director Quality Enhancement Ex Registrar Dr Raiz Mughal, Chairman Electrical Dr Anzar, Maj ( R) Shahzada Masood Assistant Professor, Director sports Abid Hussain faculty students and their families – besides the local dignitaries participated in the grand event.

Ends / APP / AHR.

