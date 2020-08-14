UrduPoint.com
MUST Celebrates Independence Day With Fabulous Zest

Fri 14th August 2020

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) : Justice (Retd) Hussain Mazhar Kaleem of AJK Shariat Court has said that Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom was in fact the struggle for completion of Pakistan.

He vowed the Jammu and Kashmir peoples firm resolve to lend all of their energies and sacrifices to bring the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end.

He was addressing the national flag hoisting ceremony held to celebrate 73rd independence day of Pakistan at the Main Campus of the state-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) here wherein he hoisted the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir opening the ceremonies being hosted by the varsity to celebrate the independence day of Pakistan with fabulous zest.

Mirpur University of Science and Technology celebrated the 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan as Kashmir solidarity day with great enthusiasm with reiteration of full solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for the liberation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) from long Indian subjugation.

Addressing the ceremony to mark the day held under the auspices of the varsity speakers including Justice Retd Hussain Mazhar Kaleem of AJK Shariate Court, Acting Vice Chancellor MUST Prof. Dr. Maqsood Ahmed Chaudhry, Registrar MUST Engr. Muhammad Waris, Prof Dr Anwar Khetab Dean Faculty of Engineering, Director Students Affairs Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asghar Chaudhry and the varsity students highlighted the exceptional significance of the historic day when the separate homeland of the Muslims of the sub continent- the Islamic republic of Pakistan, emerged on the globe following the sole hectic struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of the nation.

The speakers vowed to lend all of individual and collective energies along with fellow country men, to make Pakistan in line with the vision of Quaid e Azam, in true perspective since strong and stable Pakistan was imperative and guarantee to the freedom of IIOJK from the illegal occupation of India, they added.

Besides the faculty members, students and their families and the local dignitaries attended the grand event.

