MUST Confers 'Honorary Degree' To UK Parliamentarian

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

MUST confers 'Honorary Degree' to UK parliamentarian

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Friday conferred an Honorary Degree, Doctor of Law 'Honoris Causa' to the United Kingdom (UK) Member Parliament Muhammad Afzal Khan.

The degree was awarded by the Acting President and Chancellor of the MUST Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Shah Ghulam Qadir as a Chief Guest in a Special Convocation held here at Kashmir House Islamabad.

Mohammed Afzal Khan, Member UK Parliament was conferred the award degree upon his achievements and contributions for the well-being of the people of Pakistan and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir, particularly, for the Kashmir cause.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Afzal Khan thanked the MUST for bestowing him doctorate degree. He lauded the work of MUST done over past decade saying that it has provided students a strong base of information across all major scientific and technological disciplines and opened the door for their future.

"Throughout my career, my dedication to human rights, Pakistan and Kashmir has never wavered. I have raised the issue of human rights abuses in Kashmir multiple times in UK Parliament. I have hosted many events in Parliament where I invited journalists, young people, British Kashmiris, and Kashmiri leaders to discuss the current humanitarian crisis" he said.

He called for an immediate end to the violence, suffering and occupation against the people of Kashmir and assured that the Kashmir issue is kept alive in the UK Parliament.

Addressing the event, Chancellor MUST Shah Ghulam Qadir said the dedication of Muhammad Afzal Khan towards the Kashmir is highly regarded in Pakistan, Kashmir and Kashmiri community in UK.

Afzal Khan also stood for the cause of Kashmir, he added.

"Kashmir is suffering and we need voices abroad that can raise issue at global level" he said.

Congratulating Muhammad Afzal Khan, the Chancellor said that we consider him a vital part of our community. Despite the atrocities of Indian forces and imposing the curfew in the occupied valley, he said, all tactics of India to suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir have been failed. He commended the role of Pakistan Army in supporting the people of Kashmir in recent earthquake. Hes aid that we are thankful to the Army Chief for his visit to MirPur during the earthquake.

Pakistan Army, Shah Qadir said, has provided all out support to the victims of earthquake.

He also assured for his all out support to make MSUT a best institutions for the future generations.

Vice Chancellor MUST Dr Habib ur Rahman in his welcoming address said that awarding Honorary Degree to a person of eminence like Mohammed Afzal Khan is indeed honour for our University. Our faculty members and students take pride and will cherish for long to having the honour of awarding the honorary degree to Mohammed Afzal Khan.

He said that MUST had also awarded the Honorary Degree, Doctor of Letters "Honoris Causa" to the veteran Kashmiri Leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Chairman, All Parties Hurriayat Conference and founder Chairman, Tahreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, for his unprecedented and life long struggle for the right of self determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

