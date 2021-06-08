UrduPoint.com
MUST Engineers Go On Indefinite Pen-down Strike For Provision Of Technical Allowance

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

MUST Engineers go on indefinite pen-down strike for provision of Technical Allowance

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Engineers, belonging to both academic and administrative blocks, in the state-run Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) went on indefinite pen-down strike on Tuesday to press the varsity administration for early acceptance of their long cherished demands including grand of the Technical Allowance to the varsity's engineers.

The MUST Engineers Tuesday move to the agitation with demand of grant of Technical Allowance to PEC-registered Engineers serving in public-sector universities in AJK including the Mirpur University of Science & Technology.

The Core Committee of Engineers serving in the public sector universities in AJK had, on Sunday, announced to boycott all the academic as well as administrative services from June 08 Tuesday in case of non-acceptance of their long-standing demands for grant of technical allowance to all the PEC-registered engineers serving in the public sector institutions including the academic bodies in AJK State.

A meeting of faculty of engineering held on Monday announced to go on the indefinite pend-down strike with the four points-memorandum of their demands with prime demand of early approval of the technical allowance.

Addressing the meeting speakers including leaders of the protestant engineers wondered as asking that if engineers of all departments of AJK were being provided with technical allowance why the MUST engineers were being ignored of the facility who produce engineers.

APP / AHR.

