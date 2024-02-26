MUST, Muslim Hands jointly launches Spring Tree Plantation Campaign

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) in collaboration with UK-based renowned NGO -Muslim Hands, launched the Spring - 2024 Tree Plantation Campaign at the university Secretariat at Jarikas.

Brig (R) Dr. Muhammad Younus Javed SI (M), Vice-Chancellor of MUST AJ&K inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling on the lawn of the Secretariat at a ceremony held late Saturday.

The ceremony witnessed the active participation of the Muslim Hands volunteers led by Qamar Atta, PR Manager, and staff members of Muslim Hands Mirpur, who joined the Vice Chancellor in planting saplings to mark the beginning of the campaign.

The event witnessed the presence of the faculty members, Administrative Staff, and Students of the University.

Addressing the participants, VC (retd) Brigadier Younus Javed underscored the vital role of trees as the lifeline of humanity, particularly in light of the escalating global environmental challenges witnessed in recent years.

Emphasizing the urgency of collective action, the VC stressed the importance of preserving and nurturing the environment for future generations to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change.

He reaffirmed Mirpur University’s commitment to fostering sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.

The spring 2024 Tree Plantation Campaign symbolizes a collaborative effort by Mirpur University and Muslim Hands Mirpur to instigate positive change and contribute towards a greener and healthier environment.

As the campaign gains momentum, it is anticipated to not only enhance the green cover of the region but also raise awareness about the pressing need for environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Through initiatives like these, Mirpur University and Muslim Hands Mirpur set a commendable example of proactive environmental stewardship, inspiring communities to join hands in safeguarding the planet for generations to come.

APP/ahr/378