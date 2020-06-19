MUST ranks 31 among varsities across country: Stands first in AJK for online classes readiness

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) : Jun 19 (APP):The Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has scored Mirpur University Of Science and Technology (MUST) at top 31st University across the country and first in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) for online classes readiness by awarding 95.81 score.

"The MUST is the only University from Azad Jammu Kashmir which has qualified for online classes", the MUST Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Dr. Ahmed said under the guidance of President, Azad Jammu Kashmir - the Chancellor, Sardar Masood Khan and the Chairman HEC, Dr. Tariq Benuri, after consecutive meetings they announced among the list of qualified universities for online classes.

He congratulated his whole team including Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, Director, QEC, Imtiaz Ahmed Bhat, Director, NTC, Dr. Faisal Riaz, Coordinator LMS and all other team members who contributed their efforts to raise the university at this level.

A total of 88 universities have qualified from the whole country and 15 universities have scored 100 points and MUST is the only university from AJK which got 95.

81 score, he underlined with pride.

The Vice Chancellor said to achieve this tremendous success, he acknowledged the continuous support and guidance of the Chancellor, President of Azad Jammu Kashmir State, Sardar Masood Khan, who constantly reviewed the whole process.

The VC lauded the sincere role of the deans, directors, chairpersons, coordinators, focal persons, principal officers for their contributions to this direction. He also appreciated hard work of LMS Committee, HODs, faculty, students and administrative staff who stood with us in keeping MUST a sustainable and one of the top institute not only in AJK but across the country.

"I am proud of my QEC team who sincerely performed round-the-clock services to successfully meet this challenging situation securing all the targets set by the MUST and the HEC", Dr. Maqsood Ahmed concluded.