MUST varsity celebrates Independence Day with fabulous zest

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) : Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) here on Saturday celebrated 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with reiteration of full solidarity with the entire nation of Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor MUST Brig. (Retd) Prof Dr. Muhammad Younis Javed (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) hoisted the national flag of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir at a ceremony hosted at the City Campus.

He was flanked by the Registrar of the Varsity Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, CFO Dr Zafar Iqbal Ch, Controller Examination Dr Farooq Arshad Butt and other senior academicians of different faculties at the ceremony to mark the celebrations of the independence day of Pakistan with fabulous zest.

Addressing the ceremony the chief guest, VC Brig.

(Retd) Prof Dr. Muhammad Younis Javed highlighted the exceptional significance of the historic day when the separate homeland of the Muslims of the sub continent- the Islamic republic of Pakistan, emerged on the globe following the sole hectic heroic struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of the nation.

The VC emphasized the need to lend all of individual and collective energies along with fellow country men, to make Pakistan in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, in true perspective.

Besides the faculty members, students and other local dignitaries attended the grand event.

Later the VC planted s sapling at the main Jarri Kass campus of the varsity marking the celebration of the independence day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion.

