MUST Varsity Celebrates Independence Day With Zeal And Fervor

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) Aug 14 (APP) ::State run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), here on Sunday celebrated the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with reiteration of full solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for the liberation of the occupied Jammu Kashmir state from India's long unlawful occupation.

The national.flag hoisting ceremony was hosted in the City Campus of the University Sunday morning wherein the chief guest Dr. Muhammad Aziz Chaudhary, Dean Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences, Dr. Muhammad khalique, Treasurer MUST and Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Director MUST business school hoisted the national, AJK and the University flags to mark the day.

National & AJK State Anthems were played on this occasion.

Dr. Khuram Pervez, Chairpersons Mechanical Engineering alongwith his Students presented national songs.

The ceremony was attended among others by Kamran Hameed, Controller of Examinations MUST, Lieutenant Colonel (R) Muhammad Usman, Chief Security Officer, Dr.

Muhammad Altaf, Director Student's Affairs, Dr. Naseem Akhtar, Director Placement Bureau, Dr. Moshin Zafar, Director SAC, Imtiaz Ahmed Butt, Director NTC, Muhammad Abid, Director sports, Chairpersons, Coordinators, Administrative Staff and University Students senior academicians of different faculties attended.o mark the celebrations of the independence day of Pakistan with fabulous zest.

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers including the varsity students highlighted the exceptional significance of the historic day when the separate homeland of the Muslims of the sub continent- the Islamic republic of Pakistan, emerged on the globe following the sole hectic heroic struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of the nation.

Speakers emphasized the need to.lend all of individual and collective energies along with fellow country men, to make Pakistan in line with the vision of Quaid e Azam, in true perspective – since strong and stable Pakistan was imperative and guarantee to the freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the illegal occupation of India, they added.

