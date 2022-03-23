MUST varsity celebrates Pakistan Day with fabulous zest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) : Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Wednesday celebrated the 82nd Pakistan Resolution Day with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with reiteration of full solidarity, love and affection with Pakistan on this auspicious occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpur, Ch. Amjad Iqbal was the chief guest at the special colorful ceremony hosted at the City Campus of the university.

Amjad Iqbal was flanked by the ADC (General) Yasir Riaz, Director Finance Dr. Khaleeq Ahmed, Engr. Dr. Anzer, Prof. Zafar iqbal ch and other senior academicians of different faculties at the ceremony to mark the celebrations of the Pakistan Day.

Addressing the ceremony the chief guest Deputy Commissioner, Ch. Amjad Iqbal, ADC (General) Yasir Riaz . Prof Anzer Mahmood and others highlighted the exceptional significance of the historic day when the resolution for emergence of separate homeland of the Muslims of the sub continent- the Islamic republic of Pakistan, was unanimously passed this day in 1940 at then Minto Park (now Iqbal park) was unanimously passed in the mammon congregation of the Muslim Population of the subcontinent.

Pakistan emerged on the globe in the light of the Pakistan Day resolution following the sole hectic heroic struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of the nation.

The DC emphasized the need to lend all of individual and collective energies along with fellow country men, to make Pakistan in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, in true perspective.

Besides the faculty members, students and other local dignitaries attended the grand event.