MUST Varsity holds seminar on Effective Stress Management

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Seasoned experts including Brig.(R) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younus Javed Sitara Imtiaz (Military), Vice Chancellor of the State run Mirpur University of Science and Technology MUST, Mirpur addressed the day-long Seminar on "Effective Stress Management in Entrepreneurship" for Business Graduates with strong recommendations for the delivery of quality studies.

Dr. Muhammad Majid Mahmood Bagram from Department of Business Administration, Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad addressed the Seminar as Guest Speaker, hosted at the MUST City campus here on Wednesday.

The august ceremony was arranged by Kamyab Jawan Markaz - MUST with collaboration of MUST Business School, MUST Society of Developers & MUST Literary Society in the Mechanical Engineering hall of the varsity.

Vice Chancellor MUST Brigadier (Retd) Younis Javed in his opening reextended warm welcome to honourable Guest Speaker, Dr. Muhammad Majid Mahmood Bagram for his arrival paying visit to Mirpur University and helping University Students to cope with emerging stresses and conflicts.

Vice Chancellor while talking on subject said stress is something which lies in all quarters of society & exist in each and every one's life.

He added stress will always come across your life while you are going through your studies, doing job or even having your own business. He further said that effective stress management leads towards successful & balanced life and today's seminar will help you to develop your skills to counter issues.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Director MUST Business school for, jointly organising the even with Dr. Moshin Zafar, Focal Person Kamyab Jawan Markaz. Vice Chancellor lauded efforts of Dr. Moshin Zafar for having series of Seminar & Workshops in University which are effectively enhancing Student's visibility, making them aware with high-technical era & up skilling their professional approach.

Vice Chancellor commended role of organising team / societies for holding this Seminar on very important & prevailing issue.

Guest Speaker, Dr. Muhammad Majid Mahmood Bagram while addressing the participants on Stress Management said body and mind react to every day demands and threats, when the pressure of life, in whatever form it comes, exceeds one's ability to cope then man finds himself in the whole arena of stress.

He further said stress management is an essential skill for entrepreneurs as life of many entrepreneurs is filled with smart work & the sacrifices they make to achieve their goals. He added that being an entrepreneur is stressful because from pitches to cash flow, from setbacks to deadlines, and from home life to work life it can all become a bit much.

He stressed for an entrepreneur can affect your creativity, energy, and judgment.

Dr. Muhammad Majid Mahmood Bagram highlighted importance of close proximity in relationship because lack of communication and feedback can result in confusion, helplessness & stress.

Speaker said following areas are to be addressed for Stress Management & balanced life :- These healthy recommendations include Get adequate rest, Be physically active daily, eat regular healthy meals. Avoid smoking, drugs, and alcohol. Take time to relax and do something daily, Spend quality time with friends and family.

Event was attended by Director MUST Business School, Director Student's Assistant Centre (SAC), Director Student's Affairs, Deputy Director Student's Affairs, faculty members and Students of MUST Business School.

Before the culmination of the Seminar questions were asked on various aspects of Stress Management.

Shields and merit certificates were presented to guest speaker by the Vice Chancellor. Merit Certificates were distributed among the participants.