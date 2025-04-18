MUST varsity mass communication students conduct 'Reporting Conflicting' study trip

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Apr, 2025) The State-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology's (MUST) Mass Communication Department's students have visited the offices of Mirpur-AJK Deputy Commissioner, as a study trip on 'Reporting Conflict and Crisis'.

The trip was aimed at raising practical awareness among the students about the role of the district administration during the era of crisis and emergency, official sources told APP.

Deputy Commissioner, Yasir Riaz, welcomed the students and gave a detailed briefing on the role of the district administration in dealing with crises, emergencies, natural disasters and addressing public problems in any catastrophic situations.

He highlighted the mutual cooperation of various institutions, the role of the media, and the challenges of misinformation spreading during the crisis.

The deputy commissioner told the students that responsible journalism was the need of the hour during the current circumstances and events.

"To deal with baseless and false propaganda, accurate and research-based reporting, adherence to ethical principles, and mutual cooperation between law enforcement agencies are always imperative to ensure the dissemination of accurate and correct information to the masses", he emphasized.

The deputy commissioner said that the field of mass communication was of great importance in the development and progress of the state and the prosperity of the people, adding, "The students studying in this field are our bright stars who have to take over the bright future of the country. "

He said the students' healthy role in this regard was very important in the times to come.

The DC expressed gratitude to the MUST administration for managing the students' study trip to the district administration.

Yasir Riaz emphasized that the mutual cooperation between the administration and the university would be stronger and more stable in the future.

The visit was supervised by MUST Coordinator Department of Mass Communication Muhammad Kashif Najeeb, followed by a fruitful discussion among the participants, the students and the administration regarding the correct use of the media.

At least 50 students participated in this session, which concluded with an interesting question-and-answer session.

