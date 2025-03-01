- Home
Mustafa Aamir Murder Case: Sindh Prosecution Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Police Investigation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2025 | 06:11 PM
Prosecution department seeks a progress report from investigation officer due to concerns over investigation’s progress
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2025) The Sindh Prosecution department on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the police investigation in the case of Mustafa Aamir, who was abducted and murdered by a friend.
The sources said that due to concerns over the investigation’s progress, the prosecution department sought a progress report from the investigation officer.
The prosecution directed the investigation officer to submit a report detailing the progress in four cases filed against the suspect Armaghan and the investigation conducted so far.
Furthermore, the prosecution asked for the details regarding witness statements recorded, and also asked whether the forensic analysis including DNA and fingerprint testing commenced.
