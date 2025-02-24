Mustafa Amir Murder Case: Famous Actor’s Son Makes Startling Revelations In
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2025 | 08:10 PM
SIU police say foreign-branded drugs were recovered from Sahir Hasan, who has allegedly been involved in drug dealing for past two years
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2025) The son of famous actor on Monday made startling revelations in the investigation of a case related to the brutal murder of Mustafa Amir.
The Specialised Investigation Unit (SIU) registered a case against Sahir Hasan, son of renowned tv actor Sajid Hasan, who was arrested from a posh area.
SIU police said that the foreign-branded drugs were recovered from Sahir Hasan, who has allegedly been involved in drug dealing for the past two years.
The suspect was found in possession of drugs worth Rs5 million and was also supplying narcotics to Armaghan.
During interrogation, Sahir Hasan made significant revelations, confessing that he had been selling drugs for the past two years. He admitted to procuring narcotics from drug dealers named Bazil and Yahya and distributing them in upscale areas of the city.
SIU police stated that Sahir Hasan was arrested from Khayaban-e-Rahat, DHA Phase 6, and a case has been registered against him under relevant drug laws.
