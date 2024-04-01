Mustafa Directed CDA To Ensure Supply Of Clean Water For Every Citizen
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 08:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Deputy Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah has said that it is incumbent upon the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to ensure supply of safe and clean drinking water for every citizen in capital.
He expressed his displeasure over CDA water supply management as recent report of Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources ( PCRWR) found water samples in Parliament Lodges and Parliament House contaminated.
Mustafa Shah expressed these views during his meeting with Senior officers of CDA to take cognizant of recent report of PCRWR in Parliament House Islamabad.
While expressing grave concern over the report, Mustafa Shah directed CDA to evolve proper Standard Operating Procedures( SOPs) for cleaning of water tanks in Parliament Lodges and Parliament House.
He also directed CDA to ensure proper cleanliness of water tanks and then sending water samples to PCRWR at least after every three months.
The Deputy Speaker also instructed for examination of water supply from PCRWR in order to avoid any expenses from third party source. He also emphasized not to incur any extra budget in their regard.
