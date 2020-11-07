UrduPoint.com
Mustafa Directed To Remove Encroachment Along Petaro -Sehwan Road Project

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa has directed the Assistant Commissioner Manjhand to remove all encroachments along Petaro Sehwan road project so that completion of dual carriage could be made possible at the earliest.

The Deputy Commissioner issued such directives while holding a meeting with the officers of Revenue and National Highway Authority at his office on Saturday.

The Project Director Javed Hussain Langah while briefing the participants informed about hurdles in completion of additional carriage way from Petaro to Sehwan due to encroachments along the road.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioner to visit the area along with NHA officials and submit a report to him after removing encroachments from the pointed areas so that the project could be completed and benefited to the people at the earliest.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Ali Zulfiqar Memon and Deputy Director (Land) Petaro Sehwan Project Anjuma Bashir Qureshi also attended the meeting.

