Mustafa Directs Chief Whip To Ensure Presence Of Their Respective Members In House

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, issued directives on Thursday instructing the chief whip to ensure the presence of their respective members in the house

He said that it had been decided to start the proceedings of the house at the announced time, underscoring the responsibility of the chief whip of all political parties to guarantee the attendance of their party members.

Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani and Noor Alam Khan also voiced concerns regarding the absence of ministers and officials of the ministers in the house.

They urged the chair to issue directives to ensure the presence of ministers.

Shazia Marri of the Pakistan People's Party raised concerns about the import of wheat despite Pakistan having bumper crops.

She called for an investigation into the matter.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah requested a briefing on the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The Deputy Speaker also asked the members to approach the office of the Federal Minister for Industries & Production, Rana Tanveer to attend meeting on the issue of wheat price.

