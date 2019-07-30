Mustafa Kamal apologises to NAB for using inappropriate words

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The NAB on Tuesday decided to send a legal notice to former Mayor Karachi, Mustafa Kamal for using 'filthy, baseless and derogatory' words against the anti-graft watchdog in his recent media talk.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) Former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal has apologised to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for using inappropriate words.

In a press release, Mustafa Kamal said that the NAB had alleged him of using inappropriate words.

However, I want to apologise if my words hurt NAB, he added.

An spokesman said that NAB has asked Mustafa Kamal to tender apology on using filthy language against NAB and its officers, and vowed to file lawsuit against Kamal in the relevant court in case of failure to apologize.

NAB said that the filthy language used by former mayor Karachi was an attempt to damage its reputation and Bureau strongly condemned such attempts.

NAB asked former Mayor to avoid using filthy language and better utilize his energies in defending the corruption cases. The cases have already been filed against former mayor after completing all formalities as per law, it added.

The Spokesman said NAB had decided to investigate the spending of over Rs 30,000 crore by Mustafa Kamal on the development of Karachi during his tenure as mayor. Despite spending huge amount, the issues of Karachi remained unresolved, he added.

NAB would thoroughly conduct investigation to determine whether the amount was actually spent on development projects and whether the projects were completed or abandoned halfway.

The Spokesman said NAB was a national institution and striving to purge the country from the menace of corruption. A reference had alreadybeen filed in Karachi's Accountability Court against the former Mayor,Karachi, he added.