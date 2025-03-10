Mustafa Kamal Assumes Charge As Health Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 11:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal has officially assumed charge of his office.
According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, upon his arrival at the Ministry, Federal Secretary Health Nadeem Mehboob, along with senior officials, welcomed the newly appointed Minister.
Following the formal assumption of his duties, Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal chaired an important meeting, where he was given a detailed briefing on key health matters.
The session was attended by Federal Secretary Health Nadeem Mehboob, Special Secretary for Health, Additional Secretary for Health, Director General Health, and other senior officials.
The briefing covered various aspects of the health sector, including the operations of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the Pakistan Nursing Council, polio eradication efforts, and the functioning of public hospitals.
Speaking to ministry officials after the briefing, the Minister emphasized the critical role of the Ministry of Health in serving the nation.
"Allah Almighty loves His creation, and serving humanity is the greatest form of worship," he remarked.
He said "The Ministry of Health is an institution that directly impacts the lives of millions of people."
He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that all decisions and actions taken under his leadership will have a positive and lasting impact on public health.
"As long as I am in office, I will make sure that our policies and initiatives lead to meaningful impacts in the lives of the people," he assured.
