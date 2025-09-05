Mustafa Kamal calls for strengthening local govts to combat climate challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, on Friday emphasized the urgent need to reform Pakistan’s disaster management system in light of increasing climate-related challenges such as floods and heavy rainfall.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister highlighted that approximately 20 percent annual damage is caused by natural disasters linked to climate change, with rainfall increasing even in previously dry areas.

He warned that current discussions often focus on responding to disasters after they occur rather than proactively preventing them.

The minister criticized the highly centralized management system under which disaster response and governance currently operate. He noted that the concentration of power and resources limits effective local response, as representatives often cannot physically manage their large Constituencies. For example, he mentioned that in Balochistan, it can take several days for lawmakers to travel across their own constituencies.

He said that the solution lies in empowering local governments by decentralizing authority and resources.

He stressed that strong local governance is essential for timely disaster management, as local officials like union council chairmen and councilors are best positioned to oversee and address issues in their communities.

This approach, he said, has been successfully implemented worldwide for centuries.

Using the polio eradication campaign as an example, Mustafa Kamal explained that misinformation and resistance persist in many communities. However, local leaders from within the community running awareness campaigns could significantly improve acceptance and reach. Currently, he said, a large number of families have refused polio vaccination due to misconceptions.

The minister urged lawmakers in both the National Assembly and the Senate to play their role in strengthening and empowering local governments by ensuring they are provided with adequate authority and resources.

He also highlighted the need to increase the number of government officials dedicated to disaster management from the current 1,200 to 200,000 to better serve Pakistan’s vast population.

Furthermore, he raised concerns over water scarcity, stating that Karachi relies on purchased water for 90 percent of its supply.

He called for a serious discussion in the Assembly on building reservoirs and dams to manage the country’s water resources efficiently.

Syed Mustafa Kamal urged lawmakers to convert the recurring flood disasters into opportunities for reforming the governance system to better face future challenges posed by climate change.

