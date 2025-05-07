Mustafa Kamal Condemns Indian Missile Strike On Civilian Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 05:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, has strongly denounced the Indian missile attack that struck civilian areas and targeted a Mosque, calling it a blatant violation of international norms and an attack on humanity.
In a statement the minister said, “By targeting innocent civilians and a place of worship, India has crossed all limits of decency and exposed its extremist mindset.
"This is not merely an assault on Pakistan—it is an attack on the entire Muslim Ummah.”
Calling the act a "cowardly and unforgivable crime," Kamal criticized the Modi administration for what he described as an act of provocation.
“India’s actions reflect the true face of its leadership. The targeting of a Mosque lays bare the deep-rooted extremism driving Indian policy,” he stated.
Kamal emphasized that Pakistan’s commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness.
“The era of silence is over. The time has come to respond to the enemy in a language it understands,” he said, underscoring the nation's readiness to defend its sovereignty.
He said, “Every citizen of Pakistan today stands firmly with our military. We are united, resolute, and prepared to confront any challenge to our dignity and security,” he said.
Recent Stories
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha
Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mustafa Kamal condemns Indian missile strike on civilian areas47 seconds ago
-
High alert issued in federal capital hospitals in the wake of Indian attack49 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz summons NSC meeting today: Tarar51 seconds ago
-
PAF shots down 5 Indian fighter jets: Defence minister11 minutes ago
-
India’s midnight ‘unprovoked attack’ on Pakistan targeted civilians: Atta Tarar21 minutes ago
-
Eight Pakistani civilians killed, 35 injured in India’s missiles strikes: DG ISPR51 minutes ago
-
India’s aggression to be thwarted with full force: President2 hours ago
-
India’s aggression has jeopardized regional peace: DPM Dar2 hours ago
-
Pakistan will give befitting response to India at military & diplomatic fronts: Defence Minister2 hours ago
-
Pakistan calls India’s ‘blatant aggression’ a violation of UN charter, int’l law2 hours ago
-
Pakistan downs two Indian fighter jets, hit brigade headquarter in India3 hours ago
-
Governor KP condemns Indian missile attacks on Pakistan3 hours ago