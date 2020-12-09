UrduPoint.com
Mustafa Kamal Pasha Says PDM Mixture Of Ill Assorted People

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Mustafa Kamal Pasha says PDM mixture of ill assorted people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Pak Sarzmeen Party (PSP) Mustafa Kamal Pasha has termed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as mixture of ill assorted people which has no future quite yet.

While talking to local PML-N leaders namely Rana Ayyaz Mahmood and Mubasher Syal at Pakistan House, Karachi the other day, PSP chairman was informed that the party was occupying its strong position on soil of South Punjab by leaps and bounds.

Mustafa assured the two-member delegation that the party workers would be weighed in during upcoming general elections including awarding party tickets on priority basis.

He nodded to hold structural changes in the party of Southern Punjab chapter in next month of January during his scheduled due visit here in the city.

It's compulsory so that our workers could extend better services to help out deprived segments of the society", he remarked clearly.

On the occasion, both the PML-N leaders announced participation in PSP unconditionally.

PSP vice chairman Shabeer Qaim Khani was also present during brief talk concluded during the meeting held with top brass of major breakaway faction of MQM.

Later, Rana Ayyaz and Mubasher said in a statement that PPP chairman Bilawal Zardari and Maryam Nawaz had joined hands with each other only to meet their vested interests, while both of the leaders were least bothered about common problems of the people of this country.

