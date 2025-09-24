Mustafa Kamal Sets $30 Bln Pharma Export Target For Next Five Years
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, on Wednesday set an ambitious target of achieving $30 billion in pharmaceutical exports within the next five years, assuring the government’s full support to the industry.
Speaking at the 8th Pakistan Pharma Summit and the 4th Pharma Export Summit & Awards (PESA 2025) in Islamabad, the minister emphasized that the pharmaceutical sector could become a game changer for Pakistan’s economy. “Although this is a challenging target, it is achievable with commitment and hard work,” he remarked.
Kamal pointed out that while Pakistan recorded 35% growth in pharma exports last year, reaching $475 million, the figure was still far below the country’s potential. “If other nations can generate $300 billion through pharmaceutical exports, Pakistan must aim for $30 billion confidently,” he said.
The minister highlighted government measures to remove bureaucratic hurdles, including faster approvals, digitization, and regulatory reforms, to facilitate the industry. He also announced plans to upgrade Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Karachi and Islamabad with telemedicine facilities, ensuring healthcare access at the grassroots level and reducing pressure on tertiary hospitals.
Calling for local vaccine production, Kamal noted that 95% of vaccines are currently imported. He urged the industry to step up and build self-reliance by producing essential medicines and vaccines domestically.
Earlier, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Chairman Tauqeer ul Haq said pharma exports had crossed $500 million annually, with targeted growth in Afghanistan’s market.
However, he warned that 90% of raw materials are still imported, posing a challenge to sustainable growth.
He praised Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) CEO Dr. Obaidullah for speeding up export registration processes, calling it a “major step forward.”
Haq also urged the government to establish an independent trade body, PharmEx, to focus on export promotion, noting that a summary had already been submitted to the Cabinet for approval.
Former PPMA Chairman Dr. Sheikh Kaiser Waheed stressed that reaching the $30 billion target would require government support in technology transfer, AI adoption, and regulatory reforms. He underscored the need for global competitiveness based on innovation, quality, and trust.
Meanwhile, DRAP CEO Dr. Obaidullah reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to aligning Pakistan’s pharma industry with international standards, including WHO, PIC/S, and MHRA certifications.
International experts, including Jim Harris (AI & innovation), Dr. Zakieh Al-Kurdi (USP, EMEA), Prof. Khalid Ahmad Sheikh (UCL, UK), and Dr. Geoff Tsen (USP, Greater China), shared insights on AI in drug discovery, regulatory policy, resilience, and quality culture.
The event concluded with the PESA 2025 Awards, recognizing companies and individuals contributing significantly to Pakistan’s pharma exports.
Recent Stories
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad
UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes
Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition
G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues
TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions
World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball
Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Developm ..
AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, say experts
New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance Alzheimer’s disease care
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WUM seminar stresses HPV vaccination to protect women health1 minute ago
-
Mustafa Kamal sets $30 bln pharma export target for next five years1 minute ago
-
KP Govt announces interest-free loan for govt employees2 minutes ago
-
12 injured in Karachi group clashes2 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Dept earns record revenue from hunting permits2 minutes ago
-
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
PHC launches free E-certification programme on infection prevention11 minutes ago
-
Fed Govt wants to complete Green Line, other projects in collaboration with Sindh: Raja Khaliq Zaman11 minutes ago
-
DC Bahawalpur listens to public grievances11 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s first Model Union Council to be equipped with modern facilities: DC11 minutes ago
-
Police foil robbery attempt, notorious outlaw arrested11 minutes ago
-
ADC Headquarters stresses joint action to combat dengue11 minutes ago