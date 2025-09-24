Mustafa Kamal sets $30 bln pharma export target for next five years

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, on Wednesday set an ambitious target of achieving $30 billion in pharmaceutical exports within the next five years, assuring the government’s full support to the industry.

Speaking at the 8th Pakistan Pharma Summit and the 4th Pharma Export Summit & Awards (PESA 2025) in Islamabad, the minister emphasized that the pharmaceutical sector could become a game changer for Pakistan’s economy. “Although this is a challenging target, it is achievable with commitment and hard work,” he remarked.

Kamal pointed out that while Pakistan recorded 35% growth in pharma exports last year, reaching $475 million, the figure was still far below the country’s potential. “If other nations can generate $300 billion through pharmaceutical exports, Pakistan must aim for $30 billion confidently,” he said.

The minister highlighted government measures to remove bureaucratic hurdles, including faster approvals, digitization, and regulatory reforms, to facilitate the industry. He also announced plans to upgrade Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Karachi and Islamabad with telemedicine facilities, ensuring healthcare access at the grassroots level and reducing pressure on tertiary hospitals.

Calling for local vaccine production, Kamal noted that 95% of vaccines are currently imported. He urged the industry to step up and build self-reliance by producing essential medicines and vaccines domestically.

Earlier, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Chairman Tauqeer ul Haq said pharma exports had crossed $500 million annually, with targeted growth in Afghanistan’s market.

However, he warned that 90% of raw materials are still imported, posing a challenge to sustainable growth.

He praised Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) CEO Dr. Obaidullah for speeding up export registration processes, calling it a “major step forward.”

Haq also urged the government to establish an independent trade body, PharmEx, to focus on export promotion, noting that a summary had already been submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

Former PPMA Chairman Dr. Sheikh Kaiser Waheed stressed that reaching the $30 billion target would require government support in technology transfer, AI adoption, and regulatory reforms. He underscored the need for global competitiveness based on innovation, quality, and trust.

Meanwhile, DRAP CEO Dr. Obaidullah reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to aligning Pakistan’s pharma industry with international standards, including WHO, PIC/S, and MHRA certifications.

International experts, including Jim Harris (AI & innovation), Dr. Zakieh Al-Kurdi (USP, EMEA), Prof. Khalid Ahmad Sheikh (UCL, UK), and Dr. Geoff Tsen (USP, Greater China), shared insights on AI in drug discovery, regulatory policy, resilience, and quality culture.

The event concluded with the PESA 2025 Awards, recognizing companies and individuals contributing significantly to Pakistan’s pharma exports.