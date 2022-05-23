Mustafa Kamal to address workers convention in Hyderabad on May 24

Pak-Sar-Zameen Party's (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal would visit Hyderabad on Tuesday (May 24) and address a workers convention here at Katcha Qilla area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Pak-Sar-Zameen Party's (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal would visit Hyderabad on Tuesday (May 24) and address a workers convention here at Katcha Qilla area.

According to the PSP spokesperson, Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal will address the Workers Convention at Indus Banquet at 9 pm on the occasion of his visit to Hyderabad.

The PSP chairman would later inaugurate the PS-66 office at Bilal Apartment in Saddar area, the statement said.