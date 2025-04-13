Mustafa Kamal urges parents to get children immunized in anti-polio campaign beginning from April 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that the eradication of polio virus from environment was the responsibility of authorities working at grassroot levels and his Ministry issued guidelines and help in prevention methods for the same across the country.

He said that the new phase of anti-polio campaign would commence from April 21 in the country and he urged the parents to get their children immunized against the polio virus for the healthy and better future of their children.

The Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal talking to media persons after chairing a meeting with the officials of anti-polio and two MNAs from Karachi, said that the polio virus did not have any treatment but there were prevention measures to save children from it.

He said that currently there were 44000 refusal cases of polio in the country and out of them 34000 cases were in Karachi.

He further said that out of 15000 refusals were being reported from urdu speaking parents and 10000 from Pashto speaking families in the city.

The Minister said that only District East of Karachi had 27000 refusal cases of polio out of 34000 cases. He mentioned that the samples of polio virus in the environment had been reported from the entire Karachi district.

Kamal said that polio could be prevented through anti-polio vaccination. Refuting the perception of polio vaccination’s side or negative effects even any other rumor, he said that the anti-polio vaccination was totally safe and the parents should get their children vaccinated.

He said that the anti-polio vaccination was purchased by the UNICEF and it handed over by them to the government.

The Federal Health Minister said that he was in contact with all Provincial Health Ministers for the effective health related resolutions.