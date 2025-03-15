Open Menu

Mustafa Kamal Visits National Research Institute For Fertility Care

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal visited the National Research Institute for Fertility Care (NRIFC) in Karachi. During his visit, he was briefed by the Director of NRIFC, the Director of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), and the Director of Border Health Services on the key functions, challenges, and future strategies of their respective institutions.

Minister Kamal listened to the challenges faced by these institutions and directed that a comprehensive written report be submitted. Additionally, he called for a five-year future plan from NRIFC, DRAP, and Border Health Services, outlining the current status and future objectives. "Today, we must determine where we stand and where we aim to be in the next five years," Minister Mustafa Kamal said.

Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman Khattak briefed the Minister on the functions and performance of DRAP's field office and the Central Drug Testing Laboratory (CDTL) in Karachi. The Minister was informed that the CDTL has been upgraded to meet WHO standards and is expected to achieve WHO pre-qualification within the next three months. This will make it Pakistan's first government laboratory to receive WHO pre-qualification.

Minister emphasized the need to further enhance the Central Drug Testing Laboratory and accelerate efforts to bring it up to international standards. He directed officials to upgrade existing facilities and submit a five-year development plan.

"Our decisions and actions have a significant impact on human lives. We will ensure that the people of Pakistan have access to the most advanced healthcare facilities," he added.

The Minister also underscored the importance of boosting pharmaceutical exports and taking measures to support local pharmaceutical manufacturing. He directed authorities to ensure compliance with international quality standards, which would help attract foreign pharmaceutical companies to invest in Pakistan.

"We will provide every possible support to the local pharmaceutical industry so that high-quality medicines can be produced within the country and made available to the public," Mustafa Kamal added.

He further stressed that by adopting global standards, Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry can secure a strong position in the international market.

