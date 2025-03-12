Open Menu

Mustafa Kamal Visits NEOC

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday visited the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) and received detailed briefing on polio situation in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, was also present on the occasion.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on polio eradication, the minister was briefed on the current status of the polio eradication campaign and the challenges faced.

Officials informed him that while 74 polio cases were reported last year, only six cases have been detected so far this year, reflecting progress in controlling the virus.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that a comprehensive strategy has been devised in collaboration with the provinces to eliminate polio.

All necessary measures are being taken to curb the spread of the virus. Emphasizing the urgency of polio eradication, Syed Mustafa Kamal said, “Ending polio is our national responsibility, and we will accelerate our efforts to protect children from lifelong disability.”

He stressed the need for national unity and collective action to ensure the success of this mission.

The Minister reaffirmed his strong commitment to making Pakistan polio-free, stating, “With determination and collaboration, we will overcome this challenge, and I will strive to see Pakistan free from polio during my tenure.”

