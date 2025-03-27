Mustafa Kamal Visits PMDC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal on Thursday visited the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and received detailed briefing on institution’s functions and performance.
President, PMDC, Dr. Rizwan Taj briefed the minister. During the visit, Mustafa Kamal emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in PM&DC’s administrative and financial matters.
He said that an independent third-party audit may be conducted to ensure impartiality.
He said that the selection of auditors will be carried out through an open and competitive process by advertising in newspapers.
“The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council is a key institution,” said Minister Mustafa Kamal. “Our decisions and actions have a direct impact on human lives. We must always remain mindful of our accountability before God and consider public service as an act of devotion.”
Highlighting the importance of ethical medical practice, the minister expressed concern over doctors’ lack of empathy towards patients.
“Doctors should not only be skilled in medical expertise but also exhibit compassion and professional ethics,” he stated.
He stressed that professional training in medical institutions should include communication skills and patient-care ethics to enable doctors to provide both emotional and psychological support to patients.
The minister underscored the urgent need to promote digital health technology in Pakistan.
He emphasized the importance of telemedicine, digital health systems, and modern technology to improve healthcare accessibility across the country.
“We will bring doctors and medicines to people’s doorsteps through digital healthcare solutions,” he affirmed.
To achieve this, the minister announced the establishment of telemedicine platforms nationwide, enabling patients from remote areas to seek online medical consultations.
“Expanding telemedicine is the need of the hour. It will ensure that quality healthcare services reach every citizen, regardless of their location,” he added.
The visit reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing the healthcare system, ensuring transparency, and integrating technology for better patient care across Pakistan.
