Mustafa Kamal's Interim Bail Extended In Illegal Allotment Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:43 PM

Mustafa Kamal's interim bail extended in illegal allotment case

The Sindh High Court extended on Tuesday the interim bail of PSP founder Mustafa Kamal and eight others in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of land in Karachi's Clifton

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) The Sindh High Court extended on Tuesday the interim bail of PSP founder Mustafa Kamal and eight others in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of land in Karachi's Clifton.Kamal is accused of illegally allotting 137 plots on 5,500 acres of land near Sea View.

NAB claims the PSP founder even gave permission to a private construction firm to construct a multi-storey building in the area.During the hearing on Tuesday, Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh extended the bail of all the suspects in the case.Kamal did not turn up before the court which irked the chief justice.

"We are confirming the bail, but [Kamal] did not do the right thing by not attending the hearing", he remarked.The politician's lawyer, Hassan Sabir, said his client is in Hyderabad because of which he wasn't able to come.

