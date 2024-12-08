Open Menu

Mustafa Shah Condoles Death Of NA Speaker's Sister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Secretary General of the National Assembly Syed Tahir Hussain, and Senior Officers and Staff members of the National Assembly have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the sister of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

In his condolence message to Speaker, the Mustafa Shah expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the passing of the sister of Speaker.

Mustafa Shah said that sad news of demise of sister of Speaker National Assembly has deeply saddened him.

He prayed Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul the highest place in Jannah and strength and patience to Speaker National Assembly and bereaved family bear this irreparable loss.

Secretary General National Assembly Syed Tahir Hussain and Senior officers of the Secretariat, including Special Secretary Syed Shamoon Hashmi, Advisor on Legislation Muhammad Mushtaq, Principal Secretary to Speaker Saeed Ahmed and Director General Media Zafar Sultan Khan, also expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the passing of Sister of Speaker National Assembly and prayed for the departed soul.

The officials also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of departed soul in Jannah and grant courage and patience to the Speaker and his family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

