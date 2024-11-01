Mustang powerful explosion killed one, injured dozens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A devastating explosion occurred in Mustang town in Balochistan's province early Friday morning, claiming one life and injuring dozens.

According to Police sources the explosion targeted Civil Hospital Chowk and a nearby girls' school, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency.

The incident reports indicated one fatality on the spot and dozens injured, including schoolchildren, while also damaging nearby rickshaws and a police van, a private news channel reported.

Police sources said local authorities now investigating the cause of the blast.

Swift response teams arrived at the blast site and evacuated the injured to DHQ Hospital for urgent medical attention, following the devastating explosion at Mustang Civil Hospital Chowk.