Mustuj AC visits THQ Hospital Bonny

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Mustuj Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Riaz Khan accompanied with Additional Assistant Commissioner Moazzam Khan, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Shah Saud, visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bonny.

During the visit, he inspected various parts of the hospital and met with the medical staff present there and examined the patients.

He issued orders to the medical staff at the hospital to maintain social distances and take precautionary measures against the coronavirus. The services of THQ hospital staff and doctors were appreciated for providing excellent care to the people.