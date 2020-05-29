UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mustuj AC Visits THQ Hospital Bonny

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:26 PM

Mustuj AC visits THQ Hospital Bonny

Mustuj Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Riaz Khan accompanied with Additional Assistant Commissioner Moazzam Khan, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Shah Saud, visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bonny

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Mustuj Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Riaz Khan accompanied with Additional Assistant Commissioner Moazzam Khan, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Shah Saud, visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bonny.

During the visit, he inspected various parts of the hospital and met with the medical staff present there and examined the patients.

He issued orders to the medical staff at the hospital to maintain social distances and take precautionary measures against the coronavirus. The services of THQ hospital staff and doctors were appreciated for providing excellent care to the people.

Related Topics

Visit Chitral Saud Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nida Yasir and her husband Yasir Nawaz test positi ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for urgent a ..

41 seconds ago

Latvia Records 3 New COVID-19 Cases as Downward Tr ..

43 seconds ago

Hot,dry weather forecast for central parts of Balo ..

44 seconds ago

500 National Guard troops deployed in Minneapolis

46 seconds ago

The return of Serie A: What's at stake

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.