Musvi Plants tree at AIOU Sukkur Campus

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Director, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Sukkur Campus, Syed Atta Hussain Shah Musvi on Monday planted a tree at the Campus.

On the occasion, he said that plants, trees and greenry are the true old friends of human beings which play pivotal role in keeping our environment pleasant, healthy and livableOn the occasion, Officers and officials were also present.