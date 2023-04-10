HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :On the call of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), the Mehran University Teachers Association (MUTA)on Monday staged a protest rally against the brutal murder of Professor Dr.

Ajmal Sawand, an alumni of Mehran University and professor of IBA University Sukkur.

Prior to bringing out the protest rally, the academic staff of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro held a condolence meeting where the speakers strongly condemned the brutal murder of Prof. Dr. Ajmal Sawand and demanded the government to arrest the murderers who were involved in this heinous crime.