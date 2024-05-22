Mutilated body found

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Mutilated body of a young man was found from a deserted place in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed a human corpse lying at a deserted place near Mohallah Yousuf Town Sargodha Road and informed the area police.

The police took the body into custody which had the signs of severe torture. Later, the corpse was identified as 45-year-old Ramzan ,resident of Viewer Colony while further investigation was under way, he added.