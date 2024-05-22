Mutilated Body Found
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Mutilated body of a young man was found from a deserted place in the area of Millat Town police station.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed a human corpse lying at a deserted place near Mohallah Yousuf Town Sargodha Road and informed the area police.
The police took the body into custody which had the signs of severe torture. Later, the corpse was identified as 45-year-old Ramzan ,resident of Viewer Colony while further investigation was under way, he added.
Recent Stories
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech
DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorbike lifter gang busted4 minutes ago
-
Appointment of Rector of COMSATS university in final stage: Tarar4 minutes ago
-
Three factories gutted4 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 264,300 cusecs water4 minutes ago
-
Minor boy killed in road mishap4 minutes ago
-
Problems of farming community to be resolved on priority: DG Agriculture4 minutes ago
-
Mushaal pays rich tribute to late Iranian President Raisi4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner expresses dismay over slow recovery pace4 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers14 minutes ago
-
Dolphin force arrests 25 POs during May14 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program14 minutes ago
-
FIA retrieves 6,096 acres of land of Evacuee Trust14 minutes ago