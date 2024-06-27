Mutilated body found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A mutilated body of a young boy was recovered from Jhang branch canal near Pull Dingru, Sargodha Road in Nishatabad police limits on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, locals spotted a body floating in canal water near a bridge and informed the rescue office.

A team reached the spot and fished it out. Marks of cut were also found on the back side of the neck, rescuers said.

The body was handed over to Nishatabad police which shifted it to the mortuary for postmortem.

Identification of the deceased was yet to be made.