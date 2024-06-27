Mutilated Body Found From Canal
Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A mutilated body of a young boy was recovered from Jhang branch canal near Pull Dingru, Sargodha Road in Nishatabad police limits on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122, locals spotted a body floating in canal water near a bridge and informed the rescue office.
A team reached the spot and fished it out. Marks of cut were also found on the back side of the neck, rescuers said.
The body was handed over to Nishatabad police which shifted it to the mortuary for postmortem.
Identification of the deceased was yet to be made.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of sentence in Iddat case rejected
Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar
China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners
SECP chairman calls on Federal Insurance Ombudsman
Murree admin conducts crackdown on illegal constructions
Shopkeeper deprived of cash at gun point
AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to oppose Modi's plans in the region
Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal recruitment cas ..
CS chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements
Parliament House faces security threat: NA Speaker
Over half of Sudanese face 'acute food insecurity': UN-backed report
Chairman PRCS meets with the US Ambassador in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of sentence in Iddat case rejected8 minutes ago
-
China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners22 minutes ago
-
Murree admin conducts crackdown on illegal constructions3 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper deprived of cash at gun point3 minutes ago
-
Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal recruitment case4 minutes ago
-
CS chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements11 minutes ago
-
Parliament House faces security threat: NA Speaker11 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS meets with the US Ambassador in Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
Rs. 113,500 fine imposed on transporters48 minutes ago
-
Final thesis display by Fashion Design students Session 2020-2448 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegation protests at UN against Human Rights abuses in IIOJK48 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari directs for immediate arrangements in view of NDMA severe rainfall warning58 minutes ago