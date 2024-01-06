Mutilated body found from fields

The mutilated body of a man was found from the fields in the area of Mansoorabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The mutilated body of a man was found from the fields in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that some passersby spotted body of 45-year-old man lying in the fields near 80 Murabbah and informed the police.

The police took the body into custody which was severely tortured. The police shifted the corpse to the mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.